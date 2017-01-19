‘Red’ Toxic Air Alert Issued To 8 London Boroughs As German Smog Cloud Swamps Capital

A toxic air alert has been issued for eight London boroughs as Mayor Sadiq Khan warned of a “public health emergency.” The “red” warnings were issued on Thursday for the City of London, Hammersmith and Fulham, Hounslow, Kensington and Chelsea, Kingston upon Thames, Tower Hamlets, Wandsworth and Westminster. It comes as a cloud of filthy air from Germany’s industrial heartlands threatened to blow into the capital, mixing with locally-produced nitrogen dioxide fumes, the Evening Standard reported.

Sophie Duval/EMPICS Entertainment A view of Canary Wharf has become almost invisible showing high pollution level seen from Hackney, London

Adults and children with lung problems and adults with heart problems are being warned to reduce any strenuous physical exertion, particularly outdoors. People with asthma may find they need to use their inhalers more often and older people should also reduce their levels of exertion. The Mayor said: “The extent of our air quality crisis means that I have today triggered a London-wide air quality alert, ensuring Londoners have all the information possible. It’s crucial that Londoners who are vulnerable, such as asthma sufferers, are able to take appropriate measures to protect themselves.”

Danny Lawson/PA Wire London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned citizens to take care