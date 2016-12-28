There’s nothing quite like a holiday to get the creative juices flowing. Over at Reddit, a bunch of users have been pondering what would constitute a really infuriating but totally harmless computer virus. Bid farewell to your Christmas cheer right about now.
1. Constant echoing.
“Whatever video/youtube/movie/game you play - the sound will always be slightly asynchron.”
2. Typos, everywhere.
“Changes between QWERTY and DVORAK layouts every time the spacebar is pressed.”
- Huomenna
“All keystrokes and mouse clicks fail 1% of the time.”
3. Want to right click? Computer says no.
“The virus will occasionally cause your right click to register as a left click when right clicking on a link.”
4. Imprecise mouse movements.
“Whenever you stop moving the mouse, it adjusts the sensitivity. Sometimes it turns on/off acceleration.”
“Your cursor is now a few pixels off of where it will click.”
- Kuromeru
5. Dialup-speed broadband.
“Asks for confirmation of every file download from the internet ( Average website will download upwards of 20 files per page load).”
6. A wilting cursor.
“Your mouse is a flower that leaves a stream of petals as you move it. Every time a new screen has to load (or just one small thing on your screen changes) a curtain of flowers comes falling down your screen. Music you can’t turn off plays.”
- Eldis
7. Accidental tributes to Rick Astley.
“Random links become Rick Roll.”
“Every key press plays one syllable/note of Never Gonna Give You Up.”