Redefining Children’s Reading: How Well Are The Nation’s Children Really Reading?

Every year, as parents and educators, we look to Key Stage 2 national curriculum assessment results as a benchmark of how well children are reading as they move from primary to secondary school.

However, recent changes in national assessments at age 11 – both in what is being assessed and how achievement is expressed – mean that we can no longer make year-on-year comparisons of children’s reading scores. This means that we don’t really know how well our nation’s children are reading.

This posed a problem for the Read On. Get On. (ROGO) coalition which was set-up in 2014 to get all children in England reading well by the age of 11. We run the coalition, which is made up of 12 charities and educational organisations.

No longer able to base children’s reading levels on national assessment results alone, we began to reconsider the definition of ‘reading well’ and broaden it out to include the wider skills, attitudes and behaviours that we know help children to become good readers.

Following an in-depth review of the wealth of research in this area, ROGO developed a new tripartite model of reading well at age 11. The model asserts that, in addition to strong cognitive skills (including comprehension, phonics and decoding), children must also have positiveaffective processes (including high levels of reading enjoyment, motivation and reading attitudes) and goodreading behaviours (including daily reading outside school and reading a wide range of texts) in order to be a good reader.