Ending freedom of movement will only have a “marginal” impact on migration to the UK, according to a new think tank.

The potential reduction becomes “vanishingly thin” when students and people joining family members are removed from the figures, Global Future claimed.

It predicts that net migrations will fall by a maximum of 15% to 285,000 a year but warns that trade deals with other countries after Brexit could wipe out that reduction.

Global Future director Gurnek Bains said: “There has been considerable debate about the consequences of leaving the single market but very little about whether ending freedom of movement will have anything like the impact many people desire.