However, it will face some stiff competition in the schedules, as its first episode will be going up against ITV’s leaders debate, ahead of the General Election .

The forthcoming drama, featuring Walford favourites Kat and Alfie Moon, will hit screens in the UK on Thursday 18 May at 8pm.

The BBC has finally revealed the ‘EastEnders’ spin-off ‘Redwater’ is set to air.

Plans for the show were first announced in April 2015, and Kat and Alfie left Albert Square in the months that followed.

While it was claimed the pair would only be away from Walford for a year, ‘Redwater’ was subsequently pushed back on numerous occasions, and it now remains unclear if actors Jessie Wallace and Shane Richie will ever return to ‘EastEnders’.

The six-part drama sees the pair travel to a small Irish village in search of Kat’s long-lost son.

‘EastEnders’ fans will remember the former Queen Vic landlady was informed she’d also given birth to a baby boy when she delivered daughter Zoe in a convent as a teenager.