‘EastEnders’ fans were left fearing about the fate of beloved characters Kat and Alfie Moon, following the conclusion of spin-off series ‘Redwater’.

Both characters were feared dead as the credits rolled on the sixth and final episode of the drama.

BBC Pictures Have Kat and Alfie been killed off?

It became apparent Alfie’s brain tumour was much more serious than first thought, and after attending a check-up, he was rushed into emergency surgery where it was discovered he needed a partial excision.

But the operation ran into problems when Alfie suffered a cardiac arrest on the table, leaving viewers to question whether he made it through.

Meanwhile, Kat was seen caught up in her long-lost son Dermot’s getaway plan, which ended badly when their boat crashed

He then had a scramble to try and rescue his mother, but it remained unclear if Kat survived.

BBC Did Kat survive the boat accident?

Questions about Kat and Alfie’s fate also face not being answered at all, as a second series of ‘Redwater’ is currently in doubt, following disappointing ratings.

The series sank to a low of 2.2 million viewers earlier this month, sparking fears it would not return, despite executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins’ previous admissions of hopes for further episodes.

Actors Shane Richie and Jessie Wallace have also been vocal about not returning to ‘EastEnders’ either, with Shane recently telling HuffPost UK: “At the moment, there’s no plans for Kat and Alfie to go back and that’s not to say they never will, but at the moment, everyone is just concentrating on getting ‘Redwater’ right.”

We guess we will just have to rely on Kat and Alfie’s one remaining relative left in Walford, Stacey Fowler, to keep us posted on what became of them.