    29/04/2017 09:58 BST | Updated 04/05/2017 11:10 BST

    'Redwater' Trailer: Kat And Alfie Moon Are Back In Spooky Promo For 'EastEnders' Spin-Off Series

    Oh, how we've missed this pair.

    If you’ve been missing EastEnders’ Kat and Alfie since their departure from Walford last year, we bring good news. 

    The first trailer for the characters’ spin-off series, ‘Redwater’, has been unveiled. 

    The six-part drama sees the pair travel to a small Irish village in search of Kat’s long-lost son. 

    BBC
    Kat and Alfie have headed to Ireland in search of her long-lost son

    ‘EastEnders’ fans will remember the former Queen Vic landlady - played by Jessie Wallace - was informed she’d also given birth to a baby boy when she delivered daughter Zoe in a commune as a teenager. 

    The 30-second promo sees the pair begin their hunt to find Kat’s estranged child, but producers have warned this is just the start of Redwater’s story. 

    Bosses previously teased Kat’s search will unlock a Pandora’s box of secrets that will have a shocking effect on the village’s residents. 

    And don’t forget, Alfie (Shane Richie) was also hiding the fact he has a brain tumour shortly before he left Albert Square...

    ‘Redwater’ launches on BBC One next month, with a date and time still to be announced. 

    EastEnders: Where Are They Now?
