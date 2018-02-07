Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Her Experiences Of Domestic Abuse

Reese Witherspoon has shared her own experiences of domestic abuse, opening up about leaving a toxic relationship earlier in her life.

In a conversation with Oprah Winfrey for O magazine, to promote their upcoming film ‘A Wrinkle In Time’, Reese discussed her history of the “psychological” and “verbal” abuse she endured when she was in a relationship and “really young”.

Speaking about the moment she knew she had to leave the relationship, Reese explained: “I drew a line in the sand, and it got crossed, and my brain just switched. I couldn’t go any further. I was really young, and it was profound.

“It changed who I was on a cellular level, the fact that I stood up for myself. It’s part of the reason I can stand up and say, ‘Yes, I’m ambitious.’ Because someone tried to take that from me.”