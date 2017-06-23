More than 80 refugees from around the world have been given the chance to display their artwork in London.

Two of the participants, Henok and Abdo, arrived in the UK in 2015 as unaccompanied minors, having travelled from Eritrea and Sudan.

With support from the British Red Cross young refugee project, the 18-year-olds both now live in Kent and attend Lewisham college in London.

Through the project the pair have been able to produce a series of artwork on display.

The artwork depicts their lives back home, the journey they took to reach the UK and their hopes for the future.

The ‘All I left behind. All I will discover’ exhibition runs from June 21-25 at the Oxo Tower gallery in London and is free of charge.

Video and words by Lauren Brennan