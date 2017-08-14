All Sections
    • NEWS

    World Athletics Championships 2017: The Moment A Refugee Athlete Met Sir Mo Farah

    The stuff dreams are made of.

    14/08/2017 15:40 BST | Updated 14/08/2017 15:42 BST

    This is the moment a refugee athlete got to meet his idol, Sir Mo Farah

     Kadar Omar Abdullahi was running the 5000m at the World Athletics Championships when he looked over his shoulder to see the British champion in the race with him.

    “I was looking [over] my shoulder side, it was Mo Farah, I feel wow,” he told the UNHCR. 

    Abdullahi was competing in London for the first time and didn’t miss the opportunity to chat with the Olympic champion after their event.  

    “He [Farah] said it’s a journey, no limitation, if you work hard you can be better than me.”

    The Ethiopian athlete left his home country aged 13 to live in a refugee camp in Kenya. 

    Achieving a personal best in London, he hopes he can inspire other refugees looking up to him.

    “Being a refugee is not my choice, something like that can happen to anyone.

    “So they are human beings, they have dreams. If they work hard they can also achieve their dreams.”

     

    Conversations