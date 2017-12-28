Council Funding For Refugee Children Services Cut By 37%, Says Labour

Funding to help councils look after asylum seeking children has been slashed by an astonishing 37% since the Tories came to power, Government figures show.

A total of £34.5m for refugee children’s services has disappeared from councils’ budget since 2010, something the Labour Party said was “simply unacceptable”.

The pot of money has a wide remit but funds services related to refugee children’s health, emotional development and social needs via the Department for Education budget.

Ministers insist more support is reaching refugee children, however, adding the current rates for councils to place a child in care - £41,610-a-year for a child under 16 and £33,215-a-year for those aged 16 and 17 - are based on costs put forward by councils.

It comes as the number of asylum seeking children entering the country without a parent or guardian rose by 6% last year, as conflicts across the globe continue to tear families apart.

Emma Lewell-Buck MP, Shadow Minister for Children and Families, says: “These figures show that the Government are failing some of the most vulnerable children in our society.