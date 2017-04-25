Refugees are being left homeless and destitute because Government policy fails to support them, a cross-party parliamentary committee has warned.

Asylum seekers have just 28 days to leave their Home Office accommodation once they are granted refugee status, and this leaves many to rely on charity as they try to make their first steps integrating in Britain, the All Party Parliamentary Group on Refugees said in its report.

The committee also warned of a “two tier system”, with stark differences between these refugees, who often make the treacherous journey across Europe to get here, and those the Government brings to Britain.

Those who are already designated refugees and brought here - such as Syrians who come under the Home Office’s Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme (VPRS) - receive dedicated support through the scheme, the APPG said.

But those who come here and apply for asylum face, just after they win the right to stay here, a sudden stop in financial support, delays in processing their paperwork and a “patchy” landscape of English language education and help to find work and shelter.

The APPG report cited one refugee from Syria who spent months homeless and jobless because of a spelling mistake in his paperwork.

Maurice Wren, the chief executive of the Refugee Council, said it was unacceptable for a small fraction of refugees to be given more support while the majority were “consigned to the high risk of homelessness, hunger and despair”.

He said: “These are people who have fled the same bombs and bullets. It’s vital the Government recognises that they need the same support to begin rebuilding their lives.”