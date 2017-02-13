These refugees don’t have much. When asked what they love, their answers aren’t material: Their family. Being warm. Peace in Syria.

Help Refugees, the charity that looks after those living in camps and is fighting to get Britain to take more lone child refugees, has produced a video ahead of Valentine’s Day asking children and families in a camp in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon what they love.

Having fled their neighbouring country’s civil war, hundreds of thousands of Syrians live in Lebanon camps, where they struggle to meet even their most basic needs.