Reggie Yates Stands Down From 'Top Of The Pops' Christmas Specials Over Anti-Semitic Comments

Reggie Yates has resigned as the co-host of the ‘Top Of The Pops’ Christmas specials over anti-Semitic comments he made on a podcast. Last month, the presenter issued an apology to the Jewish community, after used the phrase “fat Jewish guy” during a conversation about grime artists on an episode of Halfcast Podcast.

BBC Reggie Yates and Fearne Cotton host 'Top Of The Pops'

Speaking to DJ Chuckie Lothian, Reggie was heard saying: “They’re independent, they’re not managed by some random fat Jewish guy from north west London, they’re managed by their brethren.” Following the controversy, Reggie has now announced he has taken the decision to step down from this year’s festive editions of ‘Top Of The Pops’, which he usually fronts with pal Fearne Cotton. “On a recent podcast, during a discussion about grime artists, I made some ill-considered remarks which have hurt many people,” he posted on Twitter.

I am stepping down from hosting Top of the Pops this year, please see below pic.twitter.com/dJfLETzbL3 December 4, 2017