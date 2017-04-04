More than a dozen people suspected of being involved in an attack that left a teenage asylum seeker scarred for life are feared to be at large, police have said.

Kurdish Iranian student Reker Ahmed, 17, was waiting at a bus stop in Croydon, south London, with two friends when they were assaulted at around 11.40pm on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police believes more than 30 people may have been involved in the hate crime. Scotland Yard confirmed on Tuesday that six more people, aged between 15 and 22, have been charged over the attack.