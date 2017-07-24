Remaining Inside EU Customs Union Would Be A 'Disaster,' Says Barry Gardiner

It would be a “disaster” for the United Kingdom to strike a customs union deal with the European Union, Labour’s shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner has said.

His comments put him at odds with shadow Brexit secretary Kier Starmer, who has argued remaining in the customs union should be kept “on the table”.

Jeremy Corbyn yesterday said Labour had yet to make a “judgement” about what its policy on the customs union would be.

The EU customs union agreement means each member state applies the same tariffs to goods from outside the bloc and no extra tariffs are imposed on good as they travel between member states.