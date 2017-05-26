12 Film Remakes That The Critics Hated

The problem when you’re trying to remake a classic film is that the stakes are already sky-high, so it’s very easy for the result to be a crushing disappointment.

When done right - such as with ‘The Parent Trap’, ‘True Grit’ or even ‘Hairspray’ - your remake can end up being a hit, or even cited as better than the original.

Sadly, however, good remakes are few and far between, and since no one wants to see their favourite classic film done wrong, reviews can often be particularly scathing when directors take it upon themselves to give films a spruce-up for a modern audience.

Here are 12 more of the most poorly-received rebooted films ever...