Renowned Chef Kwame Onwuachi Tells Us What It Was Like To Open One Of Washington's Most Anticipated Restaurants

It was one of Washington’s most anticipated restaurant openings and at the age of just 27 Kwame Onwuachi shows us what opening The Shaw Bijou was really like. He talks killing chickens, shrugging off racial prejudices, and what it’s like being the New Kid on the restaurant block.