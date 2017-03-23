’Requiem’ is the title of a brand new BBC psychological thriller that explores the fall-out in a local Welsh community, when a young woman appears out of nowhere, in search of the secrets behind her identity.

Lydia Wilson will star as Matilda, a talented young cellist, whose life is turned upside down by her mother’s suicide. Looking for answers to the mystery in her family takes Lydia to a Welsh town, where a toddler disappeared 23 years before.

Matilda is joined on her journey to discover the truth by loyal best friend Hal (Joel Fry) and Nick (James Freecheville), another stranger in town who may not be all that he seems.