    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/02/2018 09:51 GMT | Updated 2 hours ago

    ‘Requiem’ Creator Reveals There Could Be A Second Series

    We're not sure we could handle this 😱

    ‘Requiem’ creator Kris Mrksa has revealed that if the first series is successful, he’s already thought about how a second would work.

    The psychological thriller is currently airing on BBC One - though if binge-watching is more your thing, every episode is already on iPlayer - and was made with the help of Netflix.

    BBC/New Pictures/Adrian Rogers
    'Requiem'

    Speaking to Radio Times, Kris said: “If the planets align and if we all decide that it’s the right thing to do then it could come back.

    “I originally conceived of it as a two-part story and it’s a possibility.”

    The series began with the shock death of Matilda Gray’s mother and in the wake of her death, Matilda (played by Lydia Wilson) made a number of startling discoveries.

    The cast boasts a number of recognisable faces, with actors from ‘Game Of Thrones’, ‘Kiri’, ‘Holby City’ and ‘Heartbeat’ all making appearances.

    ‘Requiem’ has been a hit with viewers and critics alike, with the Guardian writing: “You could be forgiven for thinking you’d landed somewhere in ‘The Omen’ franchise.”

