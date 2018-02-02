It’s no secret that the winter months often provide some of the best TV dramas and this week, the BBC launches its all-new series, ’Requiem’. The programme has been co-produced with Netflix and is a little different, telling a spooky tale that begins with two shocking deaths. Classical musician Matilda, played by Lydia Wilson, is at the centre of the unfolding events, accompanied by her close friend and collaborator, Hal. If you’re a theatre fan or a ‘Game Of Thrones’ devotee then you’ll probably recognise at least one of them, and we reckon they won’t be the only ‘Requiem’ stars who seem pretty familiar. Here’s where you’ve seen the cast before... Lydia Wilson plays Matilda

BBC Pictures

Her character: Young cellist Matilda is on the brink of a huge career breakthrough when her mother’s unexpected suicide tips her life upside down, and forces her to questions everything she thought she knew. Previous credits: Lydia’s most high-profile role to date came in 2016, when she starred as Kalara in ‘Star Trek: Beyond’ - but the huge prosthetics she wore mean it’s unlikely you’ll recognise Lydia for her portrayal of the alien. Her other film credits have included roles in ‘About Time’, alongside Rachel McAdams, and ’Never Let Me Go’, with Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield. Theatre fans might have the feeling they’re seeing a familiar face too, as Lydia’s extensive list of stage roles include a star turn as Kate Middleton in ‘King Charles III’ and a prominent part in a 2010 production of ‘Blasted’, which secured Olivier Award nominations. Lydia also played Mimi Morton in ‘Ripper Street’ and popped up in two episodes of E4’s ‘Misfits’, as Laura. Joanna Scanlan plays Janice Gray

BBC Pictures

Her character: Janice has pushed Matilda to be as succesful as possible, and it soon becomes clear that her daughter is her main focus in life. But when she takes her own life so suddenly, Janice leaves her daughter stunned. A box she places on her bed appears to have a clue... Could she have been hiding a huge family secret? Previous credits: TV veteran Joanna has popped up in numerous shows, but its her star turn as Terri Coverley in ‘The Thick Of It’ that we best remember her for. Joanna also won plaudits from critics and fans for ‘Getting On’, a satirical comedy that she wrote alongside Jo Brand and Vicki Pepperdine. ‘Getting On’ earned Joanna a Best Female Performance in a Comedy Role nomination at the 2010 TV Baftas too, but she lost out to her co-star Jo Brand on the night. Joel Fry plays Hal

BBC Pictures

His character: Matilda’s musical partner, Hal, becomes her key source of support following her mother’s death. And while their partnership may be a professional one, it’s clear that Hal hopes it could be something more. Previous credits: ‘Ordinary Lies’, ‘W1A’, ‘Plebs’ and ‘Death In Paradise’ are just a handful of the British show Joel has popped up on. But if you think you’ve seen him in something set much further afield then we can confirm you’re right, as played slave trader-turned-Daenerys’ advisor Hizdahr zo Loraq in seasons in seasons four and five of ‘Game Of Thrones’. (Spoiler incoming) We hope his ‘Requiem’ character meets a better ending. Claire Rushbrook plays Rose Morgan

BBC Pictures

Her character: Rose’s life was tipped upside-down when she lost her daughter, Carys, years ago. And while it may seem that she’s been holding it together, Matilda’s arrival highlights her fragile mental state. Previous credits: Claire is another titan of the TV world, counting ’My Mad, Fat Diary, ‘Whitechapel’, ‘Home Fires’ and Channel 4’s latest drama ‘Kiri’ among her previous projects. Let’s not forget one of Claire’s iconic, earlier roles though: Yes, we mean ‘Spice World’. The actress played Deborah, the long-suffering assistant of Richard E. Grant’s character Clifford in the iconic film. Tara Fitzgerald plays Sylvia Walsh

BBC Pictures

Her character: While her appearance in episode one of ‘Requiem’ is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it situation, Tara’s character will become one of the key players as the drama continues. Antique dealer Sylvia has a somewhat sketchy past and its her fascination with objects from years gone by that will pull her into the action. Previous credits: Joel isn’t the only member of the cast to have previously stepped foot into Westeros as Tara played Selyse Baratheon, Stannis’s wife. Selyse aside, Tara’s 26 years in the entertainment industry have been jam-packed with TV, theatre and film roles. Seriously, just looking at her full list of credits makes us tired. Richard Harrington plays Aron Morgan

BBC Pictures

His character: Rose’s current husband, Aron, does his best to understand what his partner went through all those years ago. But his protective nature comes with a dark side and his controlling ways threaten to derail their marriage. Previous credits: Like every good British actor, Richard has ticked off appearing in a series of continuing dramas, popping up in ‘Holby City’, ‘Midsomer Murders’, ‘Dalziel & Pascoe’, ‘Casualty’, ‘Silent Witness’ and ‘Coronation Street’. If you recognise Richard from a longer stay on television screens, then it’s probably thanks to his lead role in ‘Hinterland’, police drama ‘Holby Blue’, in which he played DS Luke French for 20 episodes, or his recurring part as Poldark’s Captain Andrew Blamey. Richard also fronted a BBC documentary, ‘My Grandfather’s War’, last year. In the hour-long special, he re-traced his ancestor’s steps, learning about his part in the Spanish Civil War. Clare Calbraith plays PC Graves

BBC Pictures

Her character: Despite having lived in Penllynith for 12 years, PC Graves is still treated an outsider - a sign of what Matilda and Hal have to contend with following their arrival. Graves’ curiosity will set her on a dangerous journey as one case refuses to go away. Previous credits: This isn’t the first time Clare has starred alongside Claire Rushbrook, as the pair also counted themselves as cast mates on ‘Home Fires’. Looking further back, Claire was part of one of Heartbeat’s most devastating storylines when her character Dr Tricia Summerbee was killed off in 2002. Brendan Coyle plays Stephen Kendrick

BBC Pictures