Arriving on screens on Friday (2 February), ’Requiem’ is the BBC’s latest psychological thriller and, trust us when we say this, it doesn’t disappoint. The story begins with Matilda Gray, a rising star in the classical music world, whose mother suddenly ends her life with no explanation. In the episodes that follow, Matilda embarks on a journey of discovery, encountering seemingly supernatural events along the way.

BBC/New Pictures/Adrian Rogers

The cast boasts a number of familiar names and Lydia Wilson takes on the lead role, but this is far from her first huge project. And following her outstanding performance, we highly doubt that this will be her last either. Get to know Lydia, with our nine facts in 90 seconds... Her film debut was back in 2010 Lydia’s silver screen debut came courtesy of a small role in ‘Never Let Me Go’, the dystopian drama based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel. Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan and Andrew Garfield were the film’s stars and having been well-received by critics, ‘Never Let Me Go’ went on to garner multiple award nominations. And Lydia is no stranger to TV dramas You might recognise her from ‘Ripper Street’ (thanks to her star turn as Mimi Morton), ‘Misfits’ or ‘The National Anthem’ episode of ‘Black Mirror’. Lydia’s recent work also includes the film ‘Star Trek: Beyond’.

Paramount Pictures

She’s a huge Joni Mitchell fan Lydia once said she’d love to play a character imagined by singer Joni Mitchell. “ I think ‘Blue’ is the perfect, perfect perfect album,” she told What’s On Stage. “The character she’d come up with for me would probably be a boy from the other side of the world.” She’s pretty patient Playing Kalara in ‘Star Trek: Beyond’ required four hours in the makeup chair, every single day. Rather her than us, to be honest. She trained at RADA Lydia graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2009 and prior to that, studied English Literature at Cambridge. She once played Kate Middleton Lydia starred in the 2014 stage production ‘King Charles III’, which imagined what the world might be like when the Queen’s son ascends to the throne. It was here that she was spotted by a ‘Star Trek’ casting director.

Alastair Muir/REX/Shutterstock Lydia as Kate, alongside Oliver Chris as Prince William