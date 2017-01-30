A rescue dog chose to trust her foster mum with her new pups by placing all 11 of them in her lap.

In an astounding video, Grayce the pit bull is seen carrying each of her pups in her mouth, then handing them to foster mum Stevoni Wells Doyle.

Grayce was rescued from an abusive home and Doyle believes she may have felt overwhelmed by motherhood.

She thinks the new mum handed her pups over because she was looking for a “safe environment” for them.