A rescue dog chose to trust her foster mum with her new pups by placing all 11 of them in her lap.
In an astounding video, Grayce the pit bull is seen carrying each of her pups in her mouth, then handing them to foster mum Stevoni Wells Doyle.
Grayce was rescued from an abusive home and Doyle believes she may have felt overwhelmed by motherhood.
She thinks the new mum handed her pups over because she was looking for a “safe environment” for them.
Doyle provides animals in need with a temporary home while they wait for permanent adoption through Rescue Rovers animal shelter in Utah.
She welcomed pregnant Grayce into her home around three weeks ago and the pair soon struck up a bond.
More than seven million people have viewed the video of Grayce handing over her pups on Facebook, with many saying they were moved by the trust the dog appears to place in her foster mum.
Doyle believes Grayce reached out for help because of her difficult past.
“I think she feels unsure still as a new mum,” she told The Dodo.
“And she needed love and reassurance from someone she loves and trusts.
“I was honoured that she choose me to trust with her pups and herself. I’m still overwhelmed with her love.”
Anyone interested in adopting Grayce and her pups can fill out an application form on the Rescue Rovers website after 20 February.