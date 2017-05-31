Researchers Find A Bizarre 'Faceless' Fish That Has Been Missing For Over A Century

Australian researchers have re-discovered a ‘faceless’ fish approximately four kilometres below the ocean surface.

The strange marine life has not been seen by humans for over a century, having last been recorded by the British HMS Challenger ship off the coast of Papua New Guinea back in the 1870’s.

The 40cm-long fish apparently has eyes way under the surface, but you cannot see them because of the way its features are arranged.

Dr Tim O’Hara told The Guardian: “This little fish looks amazing because the mouth is actually situated at the bottom of the animal.”