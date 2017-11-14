Researchers Have Designed And Built Their Very Own Killer Cell That Can Attack Tumours

When your body is targeted by a dangerous infection, the army of cells responsible for ensuring you can fight it off and return to health, are your T-cells. In most cases the immune system deploys these T-cells as a primary weapon and they are able to kill off the foreign bodies effectively, but not when it comes to cancer. This is because cancer cells are smart enough to evade detection - a problem that cancer scientists are trying to fix by engineering designer T-cells that have a ‘turbo’ functionality.

Artem_Egorov via Getty Images

In many previous studies researchers have successfully engineered synthetic T-cells to combat tumours, but the resulting cells were not ideal as they had significant side effects and were really technically challenging to create. Now a team from the Department of Biosystems Science and Engineering in Basel have come up with a simpler way to make “innovative” designer cells. Professor Fussenegger said: “Our innovative T-cells may detect and kill metastasising cancer cells at a very early stage, when other treatments are not effective.” Using renal cells and adipose stem cells, Fussenegger and his colleagues have created ‘fake’ T-cells that mimic their behaviour with three added features.

ETH Zurich

Firstly they have molecular antennae protruding well outside the membrane, which buckle to the cancer cells and allow it to anchor itself inside. Secondly, it has antibodies inside cells with docking sites that can sense cancer and bind to it, and thirdly they have a molecular ‘warhead’ that penetrates the membrane of the target cell. The cancer cells then absorb this substance, and the converter module transforms it from an inactive to inactive state causing the cancer cells to burst. Not only does this destroy the initial cancer cell, but as it bursts, re-releases the active substance and destroys other tumour cells in the “death zone” surrounding the cell.