    11/06/2017 15:52 BST | Updated 12/06/2017 17:15 BST

    Cabinet Reshuffle: Michael Gove Makes A Sensational Return To The Cabinet

    The former leadership contender is back from the cold.

    Michael Gove is back in the Cabinet as Theresa May reshuffles her top team.

    The former Justice Secretary was sacked by May when she became Prime Minister last year, and it seemed his frontline career was over while she remained in Downing Street.

    Yet during May’s increasingly wobbly General Election campaign, Gove was frequently on television defending the Prime Minister, and it seems his actions have been rewarded.

    Gove is now Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary, with fellow Brexiteer - and one-time Tory leadership contender - Andrea Leadsom moved to Leader of the Commons. 

    The reshuffle began on Sunday afternoon, but there were very few changes to May’s Cabinet.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Liz Truss was demoted from Justice Secretary

    Liz Truss was demoted from Justice Secretary to Chief Secretary to the Treasury, and although she will still attend Cabinet, she no longer has a department to run. 

    David Lidington will take over from Truss as Justice Secretary, having been promoted from Leader of the Commons.

    May’s long-term ally Damian Green has been appointed Cabinet Office Minister, after previous holder Ben Gummer lost his seat last week, and will also serve as first Secretary of State - meaning he deputises for the Prime Minister when she is out of the country.

    Former Chief Secretary to the Treasury David Gauke replaces Green as Work and Pensions Secretary.

    While some have been moved, Jeremy Hunt remains as Health Secretary, Greg Clark will remain as Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary, and Liam Fox will stay as International Trade Secretary.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Damian Green is now Cabinet Office Minister.

    Education Secretary Justine Greening also keeps her job, despite reportedly being unhappy with May’s plan to introduce a new generation of grammar schools.

    She will also stay as Minister for Women and Equalities.

    Other non-movers include Sajid Javid, who stays as Communities and Local Government Secretary, Wales Secretary Alun Cairns and Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.

    Gavin Williamson stays as Chief Whip, meaning he has the huge task of trying to maintain discipline in the party as May tries to get her legislation through Parliament.

    Ahead of the election result, it was expected that May would demote a number of her senior colleagues, including Chancellor Philip Hammond.

    Yet her room for manoeuvre was greatly reduced by the election result and on Friday May confirmed Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Brexit Secretary David Davis and Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon would stay in their posts.

    Theresa May’s Cabinet – bold shows changes

    Prime Minister – Theresa May

    Chancellor of the Exchequer – Philip Hammond

    Foreign Secretary – Boris Johnson

    Home Secretary – Amber Rudd

    Brexit Secretary – David Davies

    Defence Secretary – Sir Michael Fallon

    Education Secretary – Justine Greening

    Work and Pensions Secretary – David Gauke

    Justice Secretary – David Lidington

    International Trade Secretary – Liam Fox

    Business, Energy and Industrial Secretary – Greg Clark

    Health Secretary – Jeremy Hunt

    Transport Secretary – Chris Grayling

    Communities and Local Government Secretary – Sajid Javid

    Leader of the House of Commons – Andrea Leadsom

    Scotland Secretary –

    Wales Secretary – Alun Cairns

    Northern Ireland Secretary – James Brokenshire

    Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary – Michael Gove

    International Development Secretary – Priti Patel

    Culture, Media and Sport Secretary – Karen Bradley

    Cabinet Office Minister – Damian Green

    Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – Patrick McLoughlin

    Leader of the House of Lords - Baroness Evans 

     

    Also attends Cabinet:

    Chief Secretary to the Treasury – Liz Truss

    Attorney General – Jeremy Wright

    Chief Whip – Gavin Williamson

    Home Office Minister - Brandon Lewis

