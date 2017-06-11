Michael Gove is back in the Cabinet as Theresa May reshuffles her top team.

The former Justice Secretary was sacked by May when she became Prime Minister last year, and it seemed his frontline career was over while she remained in Downing Street.

Yet during May’s increasingly wobbly General Election campaign, Gove was frequently on television defending the Prime Minister, and it seems his actions have been rewarded.

Gove is now Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary, with fellow Brexiteer - and one-time Tory leadership contender - Andrea Leadsom moved to Leader of the Commons.

The reshuffle began on Sunday afternoon, but there were very few changes to May’s Cabinet.