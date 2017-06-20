Baby Boomers Hoarding Half Of Britain's Wealth While Young Are Worse Off, Says Think Tank

The baby boomer generation own more than half of Britain’s £11 trillion of wealth while younger generations are missing out, a new report finds.

A new report by the Resolution Foundation has revealed a pensions windfall and the housing boom of the 1990s and 2000s has accelerated wealth inequality between generations.

Data released by the think tank says a wealth chasm has now opened up between old and young, and director Torsten Bell is calling for change.

He said: “Too often our public debates ignore the huge and very unequally shared wealth of our nation. We need to better understand the scale and causes of 21st Century wealth gaps, not only between rich and poor but between different generations, if we are to ensure we fairly address the challenges Britain faces in the years ahead.

“We can start by recognising that today’s young are not accumulating wealth at anything like the rate of older generations. This isn’t because they save less, but because of the bad luck of being born too late, and our collective failure on big policy areas from housing to pensions. It’s time we all took responsibility for putting that right.”

The report shows in detail how those born between 1946 and 1950 are sitting on a fifth more wealth at age 65 than the cohort born just five years before.