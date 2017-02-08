As Brits we like to think of ourselves as polite, not prone to kicking up a fuss and able to put our heads down and plough onwards in the face of adversity.
But it seems as we become a nation of self-professed foodies, we are not afraid to say when our avocado isn’t quite up to scratch, as a survey from Open Table revealed 60% of Brits will complain in restaurants if needed.
But 44% of us still shy away from saying something for fear of having our food messed with.
Although, who could blame them, when some of us are saying stuff like this.