“The UK’s future trade policy is the most significant aspect of the Brexit negotiations for consumers. This report lays bare what the cost of a no-deal scenario on customs would mean.

“Annual customs declarations would jump from 55 to 250 million and with four million trucks crossing the border between the UK and EU each year, new red tape, border controls and checks would mean delays at ports of up to two to three days for some products.

“Businesses and consumers would face higher costs, gaps on shelves and product shortages.

“Unless the UK seals the best deal with the EU to guarantee the continuation of free movement of goods between across our borders, UK shoppers will be hit with reduced availability of affordable goods with almost immediate effect.”