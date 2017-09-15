Revealed: The Least Stressful Cities In The World (And The Most)

If you want to reduce the amount of stress in your life, moving to Germany could be a good call.
A study analysing potential stress triggers in different cities has found that four out of the top 10 most stress-free cities are in Germany.
The study looked at factors in each city that have previously been shown to have a negative impact on mental health, such as unemployment, debt per capita, traffic, public transport, perceived security, pollution and the amount of sunshine hours.
It also looked at potential triggers for improving mental health, such as high levels of green spaces and gender equality.
After analysing these figures from 150 major cities, it concluded that Stuttgart was the least stressful while Baghdad in Iraq was the most stressful place to live.
The study was conducted by technology company Zipjet, which aims to develop technology to “reduce stress in people’s lives”.
Edinburgh was the only UK city to make it in the top 10 least stressful cities, coming in at seventh place. Meanwhile London was almost halfway through the list in 70th place.
“Mental health problems are on the rise worldwide, with stress being a trigger and contributing factor towards this increase,” Zipjet managing director Florian Färber commented.
“We hope that by pinpointing how the least stressful cities are managing this issue, those cities struggling with a stressed out population can overcome it.”
Check out a roundup of the results below or view the full report on the Zipjet website.
The top 10 least stressful cities in the world:
1. Stuttgart, Germany
2. Luxembourg, Luxembourg
3. Hannover, Germany
4. Bern, Switzerland
5. Munich, Germany
6. Bordeaux, France
7. Edinburgh, Scotland
8. Sydney, Australia
9. Hamburg, Germany
10. Graz, Austria
The top 10 most stressful cities in the world:
1. Baghdad, Iraq
2. Kabul, Afghanistan
3. Lagos, Nigeria
4. Dakar, Senegal
5. Cairo, Egypt
6. Tehran, Iran
7. Dhaka, Bangladesh
8. Karachi, Pakistan
9. New Delhi, India
10. Manila, Philippines