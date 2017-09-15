Revealed: The Least Stressful Cities In The World (And The Most)

If you want to reduce the amount of stress in your life, moving to Germany could be a good call.

A study analysing potential stress triggers in different cities has found that four out of the top 10 most stress-free cities are in Germany.

The study looked at factors in each city that have previously been shown to have a negative impact on mental health, such as unemployment, debt per capita, traffic, public transport, perceived security, pollution and the amount of sunshine hours.

It also looked at potential triggers for improving mental health, such as high levels of green spaces and gender equality.

After analysing these figures from 150 major cities, it concluded that Stuttgart was the least stressful while Baghdad in Iraq was the most stressful place to live.