Revealed: The Secret Hand Signals Cabin Crew Use To Send Silent Messages During Flights

If you notice cabin crew behaving peculiarly during your next flight, it may mean they’re simply using silent hand signals to communicate with one another.
EasyJet has released one of the training videos it uses to teach new staff its “secret code” after a passenger tweeted footage of cabin crew using the somewhat bizarre signals.
Virgin Radio DJ, Jamie East, posted a short clip to Twitter featuring crew members on-board a flight using the code to communicate with crew in the galley.
East tweeted: “.@easyJet excuse me but please explain what ON EARTH is going on here?!”
The footage left social media users mystified, with people taking to Twitter to share their guesses on what was going on.
Sports presenter Gabby Logan commented “......the chicken in row five wants tea. Duh.” While one user tweeted “Got to be cabin crew playing charades right?!” and another guessed “It’s the birdie song!”
This led to easyJet later revealing on Twitter that the crew member was signalling to her colleague in the galley that a passenger had ordered a chicken baguette.
The airline has since released an instructional video used for internal training purposes, to teach new cabin crew the importance of the secret code.
Hand motions explained in the training video include those for when passengers order from the food menu and for special situations including marriage proposals or stag parties.
Tina Milton, head of cabin services said: “With over six million passengers served each month, the ‘secret code’ has been invented to enable our cabin crew to deliver a speedy and efficient service, whilst keeping unnecessary crew noise to a minimum and provide passengers with a relaxing and enjoyable flight.
“EasyJet flight attendants are trained in all aspects of customer service and air safety, and the secret hand signals are an integral part of their inflight knowledge.”