Revealed: The Secret Hand Signals Cabin Crew Use To Send Silent Messages During Flights

If you notice cabin crew behaving peculiarly during your next flight, it may mean they’re simply using silent hand signals to communicate with one another.

EasyJet has released one of the training videos it uses to teach new staff its “secret code” after a passenger tweeted footage of cabin crew using the somewhat bizarre signals.

Virgin Radio DJ, Jamie East, posted a short clip to Twitter featuring crew members on-board a flight using the code to communicate with crew in the galley.

East tweeted: “.@easyJet excuse me but please explain what ON EARTH is going on here?!”