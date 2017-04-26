Revealed: The 'Unusual' Things People Find Really Attractive In Others

In the world of dating, it can be easy to feel self-conscious - especially when there’s so much emphasis on what people see.
Thankfully, a bunch of Redditors are here to stamp on that self-doubt.
In an insightful Reddit thread, people have shared the unusual aspects of another person’s appearance and personality that that they find super attractive.
Here’s what they had to say...
1. ‘Dark circles around their eyes.’
2. ‘Someone who isn’t that friendly or overtly nice when you first meet them or with strangers but once you become their friend, they make it clear they like and care about you.’
3. ‘Guys with HUGE smiles. Like the kind that makes their whole face crinkle up.’
- abc-z
4. ‘Left-handedness.’
- eSorghum
5. ‘Big noses.’
6. ‘Deft fingers, specifically on musicians. I love music, but to be able to watch their fingers... I don’t know, I just enjoy it.’
7. ‘I really like the look of certain men’s hands. I don’t really know how to describe it. Can’t be too big or bulky, not too bony either and with clean well-groomed nails.’
- Lajho
8. ‘Slightly crooked teeth. Perfect teeth just look fake to me.’
9. ‘One of those little wrinkles in between the eyebrows that makes them look tough.’
10. ‘Acne scars.’
11. ‘Heavily hairy chested men.’
12. ‘The ability to consider and discuss any topic, no matter how controversial.’
- sshwifty
13. ‘Short guys.’
14. ‘My kryptonite is awkwardness. If you trip over your own feet or blurt out weird awkward things or run into stuff it’s an instant turn on.’
15. ‘Freckles. As in women who have lots on their faces from the sun.’