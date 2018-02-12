Wolfing down your dinner like it’s going out of fashion could be one of three things stopping you from losing weight. Research published in the BMJ Open found eating slowly, avoiding after-dinner snacks and not eating within two hours of going to sleep are all strongly associated with lower obesity and weight (BMI), as well as smaller waistlines.

mediaphotos via Getty Images

The findings were based on health insurance data for nearly 60,000 people with diabetes in Japan. During regular health check-ups, participants were quizzed about their lifestyle and were specifically asked about their eating speed, as well as whether they did any of the following three or more times a week: eat dinner within two hours of going to sleep, snack after dinner, and skip breakfast. At the start of the study some 22,070 people regularly ate quickly, 33,455 ate at a normal speed, and 4,192 lingered over every mouthful. Compared with those who tended to gobble up their food, those who ate at a normal speed were 29% less likely to be obese, rising to 42% for those who ate slowly. Reductions in waist size were also greater among slow and normal speed eaters.