Teachers who warned the Key Stage 2 SATs exams in 2016 were “harder than expected” have been vindicated by a report showing the tests were “more challenging” than sample materials provided.

The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) published an evaluation of the Standards and Testing Agency’s (STA) approach to the tests on 5 October, which acknowledged concerns raised by teachers relating to the accessibility of the 2016 reading test.

The maths papers also came under scrutiny in the report, which found the design of the maths test may “fail to do justice” to the aims of the curriculum.

“The review suggests that the test seemed to be more challenging than the sample materials provided and a significant minority of pupils did not finish the test,” the government website states.

Dr Michelle Meadows, deputy chief regulator at Ofqual, said: “We have identified specific questions that we will continue to discuss with the STA, to help them to enhance the validity of the reading and maths tests over time.”