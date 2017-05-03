Revolutionary Exercise Pill Can Boost Fat Burning And Endurance By Up To 70%

If the idea of getting all the benefits of exercise in one handy pill (and without leaving the sofa) sounds too good to be true, then listen up. Science could be about to make fiction into reality after a team of researchers found a chemical compound that can be administered in tablets, and boost fat burning and endurance by up to 70% without any effort.

ArthurHidden via Getty Images

For the past two decades researchers from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in San Diego have been studying the role of a chemical called PPARD, which is normally activated in the human body by running or other forms of cardio. In trials on mice they were able to artificially activate PPARD – even though the mice remained sedentary - and mimic the effects of aerobic exercise on the body. Activating PPARD at the molecular level, by giving the mice the drug, increased the length of time they could run from 160 minutes to 270 minutes. Lead author WeiWei Fan, said: “Exercise activates PPARD, but we’re showing that you can do the same thing without mechanical training. “It means you can improve endurance to the equivalent level as someone in training, without all of the physical effort.”