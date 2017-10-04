U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said had never considered resigning from the Trump administration as he dodged a question on whether he described the President as a “moron”.

In an extraordinary press conference called seemingly to underline his faith in Donald Trump, Tillerson was pressed on an NBC report claiming he used the derogatory word as he apparently openly criticised the President at a Pentagon meeting.

When asked about the incident, Tillerson did not directly deny that it had occurred, saying: “I’m not going to deal with petty stuff like that.”

“I have never considered leaving this post,” Tillerson said at the State Department. “I am here for as long as the president feels I can be useful to achieving his objectives.”