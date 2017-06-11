The Grand Tour’s executive producer has opened up about Richard Hammond’s car accident, revealing that his co-presenters thought he was dead when they saw the aftermath of the incident.
Richard was airlifted to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fractured knee, after the smash, which took place in Switzerland on Saturday (10 June).
Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, executive producer Andy Wilman has revealed what happened in the moments immediately after the incident.
He said: “Jeremy and James both raced down to the scene of the crash as soon as it happened. When they saw the wreckage on fire they thought Richard was dead. It was really bad.
“They were staggered he had got out of it alive, because there was just nothing left. Everyone is so relieved. If Richard had been a few seconds slower getting out, he would have been incinerated.”
Andy added that he’s spoken to Richard, who “is being kept in for observation by the doctors”.
“All he said about his injuries was that his knee hurt a lot, which I’m not surprised about as it now has bolts in it and it is fractured,” he said. “His only worry was about letting his wife and family know he was OK.
Footage of the incident showed the car being engulfed in flames after flipping at speed, but Richard was able to climb out of the car by himself before the fire overwhelmed the car.