The Grand Tour’s executive producer has opened up about Richard Hammond’s car accident, revealing that his co-presenters thought he was dead when they saw the aftermath of the incident.

Richard was airlifted to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fractured knee, after the smash, which took place in Switzerland on Saturday (10 June).

Amazon The wreckage

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, executive producer Andy Wilman has revealed what happened in the moments immediately after the incident.

Matt Jelonek via Getty Images The trio

Andy added that he’s spoken to Richard, who “is being kept in for observation by the doctors”.

Footage of the incident showed the car being engulfed in flames after flipping at speed, but Richard was able to climb out of the car by himself before the fire overwhelmed the car.

