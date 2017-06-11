ENTERTAINMENT

Richard Hammond Crash: ‘The Grand Tour’ Producer Reveals Jeremy Clarkson And James May ‘Thought Richard Was Dead’ After Incident

'They were staggered he had got out of it alive, because there was just nothing left.'

11/06/2017 08:38
Rachel McGrath Entertainment Reporter

The Grand Tour’s executive producer has opened up about Richard Hammond’s car accident, revealing that his co-presenters thought he was dead when they saw the aftermath of the incident.

Richard was airlifted to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fractured knee, after the smash, which took place in Switzerland on Saturday (10 June).

Amazon
The wreckage 

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, executive producer Andy Wilman has revealed what happened in the moments immediately after the incident.

He said: “Jeremy and James both raced down to the scene of the crash as soon as it happened. When they saw the wreckage on fire they thought Richard was dead. It was really bad.

“They were staggered he had got out of it alive, because there was just nothing left. Everyone is so relieved. If Richard had been a few seconds slower getting out, he would have been incinerated.”

Matt Jelonek via Getty Images
The trio 

Andy added that he’s spoken to Richard, who “is being kept in for observation by the doctors”.

“All he said about his injuries was that his knee hurt a lot, which I’m not surprised about as it now has bolts in it and it is fractured,” he said. “His only worry was about letting his wife and family know he was OK.

“He has been very lucky – it’s a miracle really and certainly another one of his lives gone!”

Footage of the incident showed the car being engulfed in flames after flipping at speed, but Richard was able to climb out of the car by himself before the fire overwhelmed the car.

Celebrity Survivors

More:

Uktv Uk Celebrity Jeremy Clarkson The Grand Tour Richard Hammond
Suggest a correction
Comments
Richard Hammond Crash: ‘The Grand Tour’ Producer Reveals Jeremy Clarkson And James May ‘Thought Richard Was Dead’ After Incident

CONVERSATIONS