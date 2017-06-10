Richard Hammond can once again count his blessings after walking away from a high-speed crash in a supercar, during filming for ‘The Grand Tour’.
The presenter was involved in a serious accident in Switzerland today (Saturday), but is confirmed to have been “conscious and talking” afterwards, although he was air-lifted to a local hospital for further examination.
- Jeremy Clarkson called it ‘the most frightening crash I’ve ever seen’
He is believed to have suffered a fractured knee in the crash, for which he can count himself extremely fortunate after footage of the incident showed the car being engulfed in flames after flipping at speed. Richard was reportedly able to climb out of the car by himself before the fire overwhelmed the car.
A spokesperson for the show has explained as below:
“Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash after completing the Hemburg Hill Climb in Switzerland in a Rimac Concept One, an electric super car built in Croatia, during filming for The Grand Tour Season 2 on Amazon Prime, but very fortunately suffered no serious injury.
“Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames. He was flown by Air Ambulance to hospital in St Gallen to be checked over revealing a fracture to his knee.
“Nobody else was in the car or involved in the accident, and we’d like to thank the paramedics on site for their swift response. The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated.”
This latest accident comes only weeks after Richard revealed his days of dangerous stunts are behind him, for the sake of his family.
Jeremy Clarkson expressed his relief on social media, revealing it was the biggest crash he’d ever seen.
Earlier this year, it was reported that Richard had been knocked unconscious while filming an especially ambitious scene for the second series of his new motoring show, ‘The Grand Tour’.
This came 11 years after his infamous crash on the set of ‘Top Gear’, which saw him almost losing his life after he was involved in a 288mph collision while filming the BBC show.
Following his most recent injury earlier in the year, Richard admitted that it’s made him rethink his daredevil tendencies, revealing (via The Mirror): “I’ve a beautiful wife and two beautiful daughters. I’m not going to risk leaving them. Not for their sake, but for mine.”