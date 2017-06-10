Richard Hammond can once again count his blessings after walking away from a high-speed crash in a supercar, during filming for ‘The Grand Tour’.

The presenter was involved in a serious accident in Switzerland today (Saturday), but is confirmed to have been “conscious and talking” afterwards, although he was air-lifted to a local hospital for further examination.

Jeremy Clarkson called it ‘the most frightening crash I’ve ever seen’

He is believed to have suffered a fractured knee in the crash, for which he can count himself extremely fortunate after footage of the incident showed the car being engulfed in flames after flipping at speed. Richard was reportedly able to climb out of the car by himself before the fire overwhelmed the car.