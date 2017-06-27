Richard Hammond has admitted he feared for his life during his recent crash on the set of ‘The Grand Tour’.

Earlier this month, the TV personality was airlifted to hospital, after the car he was driving as part of a stunt went off course, flipping over multiple times before bursting into flames.

Fortunately, Richard was able to throw himself from the car before the fire started, and he’s now opened up about the terrifying experience for the first time.

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle via Getty Images ﻿Richard Hammond

The accident, which left Richard in need of surgery on his knee, came weeks after he publicly said he’d given up dangerous stunts for the sake of his beloved family.

He later apologised to them in a video message recorded from his hospital bed, which was also shared on Drive Tribe.

Over the weekend, Richard assured his supporters he was in high spirits while he recovered, offering fans a glimpse of his souped-up wheelchair.