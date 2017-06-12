The duo were filming scenes for ‘The Grand Tour’ with fellow co-host James May on Saturday (10 June), when the Rimac supercar Richard was driving careered off the road , flipping multiple times before bursting into flames.

Luckily, Richard made it out of the vehicle before the fire started, but as Jeremy explained, the production team had no idea whether he was still in the car or not when they saw the blaze.

Writing on the trio’s website Drive Tribe, Jeremy has now explained that he was first told of the crash via a walkie-talkie, and given the false information that it was a Lamborghini Aventador test driver that had crashed.

After arriving on the scene just 30 seconds after the news came through, Jeremy ascertained that “it was obvious from the skid marks what had happened”.