Richard Hammond’s wife Mindy has revealed the (rather wise) advice she’s given her husband, following his latest supercar crash.
The presenter was airlifted to hospital after an accident in Switzerland last month, which saw his vehicle flip multiple times before bursting into flames - just seconds after Richard had managed to escape the wreckage.
Speaking on Monday’s (3 July) episode of ‘This Morning’, Mindy explained the very simple advice she’s now given her husband: “Don’t do it again.”
Well, you can’t say fairer than that can you?
This crash was far from the presenter’s first and came 11 years after his infamous crash on the set of ‘Top Gear’, which saw him almost losing his life after he was involved in a 288mph collision while filming the BBC show.
Referencing this, Mindy added: “I did say, three strikes and you’re out, you’ve had two goes.”
Richard’s recovery is ongoing and he remains on crutches following surgery to treat a fractured knee.
The TV star was filming ‘The Grand Tour’ when the incident took place, and his colleagues Jeremy Clarkson and James May later revealed that they feared the worst when they saw the wreckage.
“I could see the screen,” Jeremy recalled. “I could see the paramedics behind it. I couldn’t see Hammond. I didn’t want to see him. Not after a crash that big.
“Our security man is made of sterner stuff and set off down the hill like a racing goat. I watched him arrive at the scene. I watched him intently.
“I saw him lift his walky talky and I heard him say, ‘It’s all right fellas. He winked at me’.”