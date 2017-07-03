Richard Hammond’s wife Mindy has revealed the (rather wise) advice she’s given her husband, following his latest supercar crash. The presenter was airlifted to hospital after an accident in Switzerland last month, which saw his vehicle flip multiple times before bursting into flames - just seconds after Richard had managed to escape the wreckage.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Mindy and Richard

Speaking on Monday’s (3 July) episode of ‘This Morning’, Mindy explained the very simple advice she’s now given her husband: “Don’t do it again.” Well, you can’t say fairer than that can you? This crash was far from the presenter’s first and came 11 years after his infamous crash on the set of ‘Top Gear’, which saw him almost losing his life after he was involved in a 288mph collision while filming the BBC show. Referencing this, Mindy added: “I did say, three strikes and you’re out, you’ve had two goes.” Richard’s recovery is ongoing and he remains on crutches following surgery to treat a fractured knee.

Amazon The wreckage