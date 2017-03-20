Richard Hammond Speaks Out About ‘The Grand Tour’ Crash In Typical Richard Hammond Style

The 47-year-old took to Twitter to reassure fans that he was fine and dandy, following the smash in a remote part of Mozambique.

Confirming the news on the Drivetribe social media platform via Twitter, he said: “It’s true, I did fall off a motorbike whilst filming recently for The Grand Tour in Mozambique.

“I banged my head, yes, along with pretty much everything else apart from my left thumb, which remains un-bruised.

“Can’t tell you more yet about the how and why of it; that’s all for later in the year on the show. As for injuries; well put it this way, I don’t think I can get a book out of it.”