Richard Hammond Speaks Out About ‘The Grand Tour’ Crash In Typical Richard Hammond Style

Richard Hammond has spoken out after it was revealed he was knocked unconscious following a motorcycle crash as he filmed ‘The Grand Tour’ in Africa.
The 47-year-old took to Twitter to reassure fans that he was fine and dandy, following the smash in a remote part of Mozambique.
Confirming the news on the Drivetribe social media platform via Twitter, he said: “It’s true, I did fall off a motorbike whilst filming recently for The Grand Tour in Mozambique.
“I banged my head, yes, along with pretty much everything else apart from my left thumb, which remains un-bruised.
“Can’t tell you more yet about the how and why of it; that’s all for later in the year on the show. As for injuries; well put it this way, I don’t think I can get a book out of it.”
Fans of the Amazon Prime show were quite rightly concerned about his condition, seeing as the petrol head almost died in 2006 and suffered serious head injuries when he was involved in a 288mph collision as he filmed ‘Top Gear’.
The tyre on the jet-powered car he was piloting blew as he tried to set a land speed record at RAF Elvington near York.
Following his earlier smash, Richard was in a coma for two weeks.
He later revealed he suffered from depression, paranoia and memory loss as a result of the brain damage that the accident caused.