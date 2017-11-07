All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    MPs And Labour Heavyweights Sign Letter Backing Richard Leonard For Scottish Labour Leader

    Central Scotland MSP is odds on favourite to replace Kezia Dugdale.

    07/11/2017 11:00 GMT

    A string of Labour heavyweights and union leaders have signed an open letter backing Richard Leonard for Scottish Labour Leader. 

    The MSP is the clear favourite to win the contest after Kezia Dugdale’s shock resignation earlier this years. 

    Anas Sarwar’s team insist their candidate is ahead among Labour members, claiming the party’s Holyrood health spokesman’s policy to support the single market is a dividing line, but Ladbrokes has Leonard as odds on to win at 1/6 while Sarwar lags behind at 7/2. 

    Sarwar’s campaign faltered at an early stage after it emerged his family firm’s cash and carry business did not recognise unions or pay the living wage.

    He has, however, a wide range of support amongst MPs, counting Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray - the sole survivor of the 2015 SNP landslide - and newly-elected MP Martin Whitfield as backers. 

    Ken Jack - Corbis via Getty Images
    Anas Sarwar (l) with Richard Leonard 

    Many MSPs, including the popular Jackie Baillie and Brexit spokesman Lewis MacDonald, also back Sarwar, alongside former Chancellor of the Exchequer Alistair Darling. 

    Leonard, meanwhile, has sought to build on a Labour revival north of the border by allying himself closely with Jeremy Corbyn, welcoming support from a slew of influential union leaders. 

    They have put their names to an open letter, which reads: “Richard Leonard is the best candidate for Scottish Labour leader: he stands for transforming a society and economy that currently produces so much poverty and inequality, not simply managing the present system in a better way.”

    The results of the vote will be announced on November 18. 

     

    The full list of signatories: 

     

    Danielle Rowley MP

    Monica Lennon MSP

    Claudia Beamish MSP

    Neil Findlay MSP

    Rhoda Grant MSP

    Hugh Gaffney MP

    Ged Killen MP

    Elaine Smith MSP

    Paul Sweeney MP

    Cathy Jamieson, former MP – deputy leader of Scottish Labour 2000-2008

    Pat Rafferty, Unite the Union, Scottish Secretary

    Gary Smith, GMB Scotland Secretary

    Gordon McKay, UNISON Vice-President, Chair UNISON Labour Link Scotland

    Dave Watson, UNISON, Scottish Organiser

    Stewart Forrest, USDAW, Divisional Officer, Scotland

    Karen Whitefield, USDAW, Training Officer, Scotland & former MSP

    Liz Warren-Corney, TSSA, Scotland Organiser

    Stevie Lawrence, TSSA, Executive Committee Member - Scotland

    Kevin Lindsay, ASLEF Scotland Organiser

    Lynn Henderson, trade unionist

    Chris McLaughlin, Editor, Tribune

    Mick Whelan, ASLEF General Secretary

    Len McCuskey, Unite the Union General Secretary

    Tim Roache, GMB General Secretary

    Manuel Cortes, TSSA General Secretary

    John Hannett, USDAW General Secretary

    Mark Serwotka, trade unionist

    Dave Ward, CWU General Secretary

    Ronnie Draper, BFAWU General Secretary

    Ian Hodson, BFAWU President

    Councillor Joe Cullinane

    Councillor Brian Gordon

    Councillor Robert Bissett

    Councillor Gerry Convery

    Councillor Allyson Black

    Councillor Margaret Brisley

    Councillor Robert Burrows

    Councillor Bill Butler

    Councillor Angela Campbell

    Councillor Harry Cartmill

    Councillor Gail Casey

    Councillor Dave Clark

    Councillor Joan Coombes

    Councillor Georgia Cruickshank

    Councillor Eddie Devine

    Councillor Margaret Richardson

    Councillor Jim Reddin

    Councillor Jim Sheridan

    Councillor Bill Shields

    Councillor Kenneth Stevenson

    Councillor Derek Stewart

    Grahame Morris MP, Easington

    Ian Mearns MP, Gateshead

    Rhea Wolfson, Labour Party NEC Member

    Claudia Webbe, Labour Party NEC Member

    David Watt, Socialist Educational Association Scotland

    Chris Barbour, Scottish Young Labour Secretary

    Leah Franchetti, Glasgow Labour Party member

    Michael Connarty, former MP

    Laura Pidcock MP, North West Durham

    Dan Carden MP, Liverpool Walton

    Owen Jones, author and campaigner

    Gavin Strang, Former MP and minister

    Fran Boait, Director of Positive Money

    Matt Zarb-Cousin, former spokesperson for Jeremy Corbyn

    Councillor Kenneth Earle

    Councillor Angela Feeney

    Councillor Robert Foster

    Councillor Danny Gibson

    Councillor Judy Hamilton

    Councillor Jim Harte

    Councillor Karen Kennedy

    Councillor Matt Kerr

    Councillor Danny Lennie

    Councillor Mary Lockhart

    Councillor Martin McCulloch

    Councillor Andrew McGuire

    Councillor Dom McGuire

    Councillor George McIrvine

    Nancy Platts, former trade union adviser to Jeremy Corbyn

    Abi Wilkinson, Journalist

    Billy Hayes, Labour Party CAC member

    Fahd Ali Asif, Dundee new Scottish Labour Party Member

    Cara Hilton, Former MSP, SEC member

    Ann Henderson, SEC member

    Siobhan McCready, SEC member

    Lesley Brennan, SEC member and Vice Chair of CfS

    Marlyn Glen, Former MSP

    Prof. Christine Cooper, Strathclyde University, Professor of Accounting and Finance

    Sam Tarry, President, CLASS

    Stephen Wright, Musicians Union member

    Maya Goodfellow, Writer

    Hugh Henry, Former MSP

    Councillor Davie McLachlan

    Councillor AlexanderMcVey

    Councillor Kathleen Martin

    Councillor George Matchett

    Councillor John Mooney

    Councillor Jim Montgomerie

    Councillor Gordon Munro

    Councillor Alan Nimmo

    Councillor Lawrence O’Neill

    Councillor Pat O’Rourke

    Councillor Ross Paterson

    Councillor Clare Quigley

    Dr Eric Shaw, University of Stirling, Honorary Research Fellow

    Helen McFarlane, Scottish Labour Candidate 2017

    Nathaniel Blondel, Chair, Glasgow Univerity Labour Club

    Kate Shaw Nelson, Chair of Scottish Labour Students and Glasgow Kelvin CLP

    Louis King, Co-Chair, Scottish Labour Young Socialists

    Harry Lesley-Smith, Author and activist for the welfare state

    Alan Cummings, Secretary, Durham miners

    Councillor Elaine Murray, Former MSP

    Seema Chandwani, Labour CAC member 

    Mark Millar, Write

    MORE:scotlanduknewsScottish Labour PartySecretary of State for ScotlandAnas Sarwarrichard leonardScottish Labour Students

    Conversations