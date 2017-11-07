MPs And Labour Heavyweights Sign Letter Backing Richard Leonard For Scottish Labour Leader

This is not just a campaign for #RealChange , it's a movement to change the Scottish Labour Party and to change Scotland. Join us. pic.twitter.com/VORtAZoaoX

A string of Labour heavyweights and union leaders have signed an open letter backing Richard Leonard for Scottish Labour Leader.

The MSP is the clear favourite to win the contest after Kezia Dugdale’s shock resignation earlier this years.

Anas Sarwar’s team insist their candidate is ahead among Labour members, claiming the party’s Holyrood health spokesman’s policy to support the single market is a dividing line, but Ladbrokes has Leonard as odds on to win at 1/6 while Sarwar lags behind at 7/2.

Sarwar’s campaign faltered at an early stage after it emerged his family firm’s cash and carry business did not recognise unions or pay the living wage.

He has, however, a wide range of support amongst MPs, counting Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray - the sole survivor of the 2015 SNP landslide - and newly-elected MP Martin Whitfield as backers.