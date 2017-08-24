Richard Madeley Gives Piers Morgan A Run For His Money With ‘Good Morning Britain’ Interview

The former ‘This Morning’ host was interviewing Duncan Dollimore, the head of Cycling UK when - in classic Piers-style - the whole descended into lots of talking and not much listening.

Richard Madeley has wasted no time in getting comfortable on the ‘Good Morning Britain’ sofa and on Thursday (24 August), he did his best Piers Morgan impression during an interview with one guest.

Richard was seriously unhappy with the fact Duncan was dodging some of his questions and attempting to change the subject, telling him: “Sir, you’re here to answer the questions and you’re not.

“We’re asking the questions – not on our behalf but on behalf of the viewers so could you respect them?

“We didn’t ask you about policing on the road, we asked you…”

As Richard demanded answers, Duncan did attempt to talk but, to be honest, it was too late by that point.

Kate Garraway was also hosting the show and (perhaps wisely) decided to just sit the whole argument out.

Richard’s style divided viewers, many of whom took to Twitter to discuss his presenting stint: