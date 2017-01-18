Another day, another walk-out on Australian live TV… this time from an entertainment correspondent who got upset about his hair being mocked.

Veteran reporter Richard Wilkins was joining in the general chat on Channel 9’s ‘Today’, as the team watched a viral video of a toddler shouting at an imaginary dinosaur.

Richard was still smiling - just - when host Sylvia Jeffreys made a crack about his hair, but then she crossed the line, smiling broadly when her co-host asked her, “Are you saying Dickie’s a dinosaur?”

That was too much for Richard, who left his chair at the desk and walked backstage.

Sylvia tried to smooth ruffled feathers, calling after him ‘We love you’ but it appeared the damage was done… until an hour later, when Richard re-appeared for his next slot, hair perfectly coiffed, smile intact.