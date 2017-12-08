One Of The Richest YouTubers In The World Is Called Ryan, He Is Seven Years Old

Ryan ToysReview does what it says on the tin, seven-year-old Ryan basically has Christmas every day, and gets to unwrap toys while his parents film him doing so.

That’s right, a person who has only just started primary school (how is all that university debt looking for you now) has a channel that Forbes says was the eighth most financially successful worldwide in 2017.

If you’ve ever doubted that the world is a cruel and confusing place, you’ll be pleased to hear that a child born in 2010 (yes, really) has made £8.2 million on YouTube this year alone.

It was started in March 2015, after Ryan watched other kid YouTubers doing the same thing and he said he wanted to try it out. His parents said in an interview: “Back then we didn’t know you could make money from it.”

And the rest as they say, is history.

The channel is now so successful, with 45% of their viewers based in the United States and only 6.6% in the UK, that mum Loann gave up her career as a high school chemistry teacher.

Although dad Sean, who migrated to the USA from Japan at 15-years-old, has kept his day job as a structural engineer.

The family say that the money they are making is being put into a college savings plan for Ryan, and a trust fund for him and his younger twin sisters, Emma and Kate.

The children will be allowed to access the funds when they are 22 years old, and only on the condition they are in full-time employment.

When the channel was first created, it didn’t get many views, but gained massive traction after posting a video of Ryan unpacking a Lightning McQueen easter egg.

That video alone now has 799,670,609 views (as of 8 December).