When a ‘Rick and Morty’ fan asked the show’s co-creator for advice on coping with depression, the internet was overwhelmed by the response she received.
The fan, known only by her Twitter handle @chojuroh, tweeted co-creator Dan Harmon simply asking: “Do you have advice for dealing with depression.”
In response, Dan wrote a series of supportive messages, advising the woman to “admit and accept that it’s happening”.
He also advised her to remember that “feelings are real, but they aren’t reality” and that she doesn’t have to “deal with it alone”.
The thoughtful messages were soon retweeted and liked thousands of times.
The woman who tweeted Dan said she was “star struck” after receiving such an in-depth response, adding: “Thank you so goddamn much for all of this. Probably better than my therapist could have said it.”
Dozens of people have also commented to thank Dan for his kind words, with many saying the thread had helped them deal with their own mental health problems.
Dan, you’ve restored our faith in Twitter.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk