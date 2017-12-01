When a ‘Rick and Morty’ fan asked the show’s co-creator for advice on coping with depression, the internet was overwhelmed by the response she received.

The fan, known only by her Twitter handle @chojuroh, tweeted co-creator Dan Harmon simply asking: “Do you have advice for dealing with depression.”

In response, Dan wrote a series of supportive messages, advising the woman to “admit and accept that it’s happening”.

He also advised her to remember that “feelings are real, but they aren’t reality” and that she doesn’t have to “deal with it alone”.