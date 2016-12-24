The Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died aged 68, his manager has announced this afternoon.

The veteran rocker passed away in Spain, following a huge heart attack earlier in the year.

The band’s statement on their website reveals that he died in hospital from an infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening.

He was suffering complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall.

The statement adds that Rick had been planning to forge a solo career in the coming year, following his decision to quit touring with his longtime band.

It had been a horrendous year for the much-loved musician. Rick had quit touring with his band in the summer after he suffered his fourth heart attack, during his time away with the band in the Turkish resort of Antalya, in June.

Following his trauma, it was reported that Rick had split from his third wife Lyndsay, over disagreements concerning his life insurance.

The couple had been married for a decade and shared eight-year-old twins Tommy and Lily.

Following his heart attack while on tour with the band in Turkey, Rick explained why he wouldn’t be going back on the road, following quadruple heart bypass surgery in 1997 and previous heart attacks in 2011 and 2014.

He said then: “Going back on the road is a long way off. I do not want to die in front of the fans.”

The sad statement made by Status Quo’s manager Simon Porter today, in full: