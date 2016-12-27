It had been a horrendous year for the much-loved musician. Rick had quit touring with his band in the summer after he suffered his fourth heart attack, during his time away with the band in the Turkish resort of Antalya, in June.

Following his trauma, it was reported that Rick had split from his third wife Lyndsay, over disagreements concerning his life insurance.

The couple had been married for a decade and shared eight-year-old twins Tommy and Lily.

Following his heart attack while on tour with the band in Turkey, Rick explained why he wouldn’t be going back on the road, following quadruple heart bypass surgery in 1997 and previous heart attacks in 2011 and 2014.

He said then: “Going back on the road is a long way off. I do not want to die in front of the fans.”

Status Quo is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary. In half a century, the band has notched up a record-breaking 65 UK chart hits, sold more than 120million records, created its own beer and spent 415 weeks in the chart. And they opened the world’s biggest concert Live Aid in 1985, with their anthem ‘Rockin’ All Over The World’.

Almost as impressive are the alleged figures surrounding their previous off-stage habits - Francis Rossi was reported to have once spent £1,500 a week on cocaine, while Rick once estimated he had dropped a cool million pounds himself on drugs.