Ricky Gervais Claims He Would Have Joked About Hollywood Harassment Scandal As Host Of Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais has said he would have make jokes about the on-going sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood, had he been asked to host the Golden Globes this year.

The 2018 ceremony saw famous faces from across the industry come out in support of the Time’s Up movement by wearing black and delivering empowering speeches, but the British comic has said he wouldn’t have been able to resist making a gag about it.

Ricky, who has hosted the Golden Globes four times, added he believed more sensitive subjects make for better gags.